Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,551 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.74. 139,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,588. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

