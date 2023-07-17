Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 296.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $5,505,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CB traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $191.37. The company had a trading volume of 183,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.59. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

