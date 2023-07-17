Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.59. 378,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

