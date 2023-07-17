Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $31.48 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $31,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $39.35. 39,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

