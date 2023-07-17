Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 1,482,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,956. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.