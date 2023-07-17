Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.02 Million Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.61% of John Wiley & Sons worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,205 shares of company stock valued at $107,576 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WLY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 30,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,261. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.