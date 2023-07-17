Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average is $187.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

