Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,551 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.