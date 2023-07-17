Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 231,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

