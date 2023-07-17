Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 6,231 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.12% of IAC worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 87,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

