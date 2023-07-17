Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

