Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 429,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

