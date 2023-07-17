Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $27.90 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $4,773.72 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.