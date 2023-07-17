Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Goodness Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Goodness Growth has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.