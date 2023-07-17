Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,242,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,095,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,616,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,281,175 shares of company stock worth $2,142,916. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.