Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $347.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 70,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.