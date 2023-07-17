Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $31.80

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $32.86. Genelux shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,463 shares trading hands.

Genelux Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth $462,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

