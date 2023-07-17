Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $365.71. 19,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,319. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.65 and a 1-year high of $367.05. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

