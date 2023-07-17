Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 271.7% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Galecto

In other Galecto news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $25,785.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,113.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Galecto by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Galecto by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 52,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,771. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Galecto has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

