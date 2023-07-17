Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $644.67 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $644.67 million and $88.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,556,933,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,568,561,637 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

