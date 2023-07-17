Fundamentum LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentum LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,420. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

