Fundamentum LLC Sells 112 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fundamentum LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.75.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $251.29. The company had a trading volume of 320,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,043. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $254.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.