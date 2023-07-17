Fundamentum LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentum LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $224.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

