Fundamentum LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. 486,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.83 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

