Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

