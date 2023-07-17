Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $4.92 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

