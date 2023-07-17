Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $81.00. The company traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 1041441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

