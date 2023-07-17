Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 267,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 497,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,747,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,196,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

