Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.26

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $115.26, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,264 shares of company stock worth $3,177,720. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 344,308 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.