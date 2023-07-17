FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.46.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

