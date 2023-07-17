First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 95.3% in June

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

FEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. 8,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,799. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8555 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -159.09%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.