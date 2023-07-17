First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

