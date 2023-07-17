First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 4.8%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.39 and last traded at $200.49. Approximately 359,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,376,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

First Solar Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 516.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

