First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Cut by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

First Solar Stock Up 4.0 %

First Solar stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 406,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,430. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 490.53 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

