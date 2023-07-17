Financial Contrast: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A AvidXchange -27.75% -10.22% -3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CLPS Incorporation and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A AvidXchange 1 1 6 0 2.63

Risk & Volatility

AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given AvidXchange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $152.02 million 0.17 $4.45 million N/A N/A AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.07 -$101.28 million ($0.47) -23.64

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats AvidXchange on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.