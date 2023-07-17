Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $141.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

