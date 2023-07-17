Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $202,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

