Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 297.1% from the June 15th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.96. 416,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

