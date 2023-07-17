Everdome Hits One Day Trading Volume of $422,441.50 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $22.03 million and $422,441.50 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

