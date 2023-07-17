Ethereum Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $231.41 billion and $4.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,925.22 or 0.06358428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,189 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.