EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 431.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESLOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 17,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,599. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.4474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36.

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.