EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. EOS has a total market cap of $832.73 million and approximately $122.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008887 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002845 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002099 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002880 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002644 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,982,428 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.