EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. EOS has a total market cap of $832.73 million and approximately $122.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002099 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002880 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,982,428 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.