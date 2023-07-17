EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock worth $968,463. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 502,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.