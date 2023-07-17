Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.48

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 37872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Eneti Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $16,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eneti by 116.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

