Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

ET stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. 2,545,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

