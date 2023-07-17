EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $21.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Stories

