eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $600.06 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. eCash has a total market cap of $600.06 million and $51.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00836019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,444,854,673,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,444,867,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

