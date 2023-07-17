Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.31.

ETN opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a twelve month low of $125.51 and a twelve month high of $205.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

