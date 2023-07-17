EAC (EAC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.21

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. EAC has a market capitalization of $453,183.69 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00307431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151036 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

