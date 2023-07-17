Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 12,630 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

